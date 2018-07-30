Share:

MIRPUR (AJK): AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir enjoy an unbreakable bond which is growing stronger by the day. The President expressed these views while talking to the PM of AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan who called on him at the Presidency in Jammu and Kashmir House the other day. Both of the leaders discussed the recent situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the abhorrent human rights violations taking place at the hands of the occupation forces. The President said that the Indian security forces under the guise of cordon and search operations are ruthlessly harassing and killing Kashmiris all over Jammu and Kashmir.

They also discussed the recent report released by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights which highlights massive human rights violations taking place in IOK.

The President said that we must publicize this report so that international community is made aware of these crimes against humanity and help bring India to task. Both leaders vowed to accelerate their efforts and intensify the ongoing campaign for ascertaining the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. Both the president and the Prime Minister also expressed their hope that the ongoing elections in Pakistan would lead to Greater political and economic stability for the country and which the people of Pakistan a strong and prosperous future.–Staff Reporter