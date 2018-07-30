Share:

Rawalpindi - With the efforts of railways management, Pakistan Railways’ Rawalpindi Division earned over Rs 3.4 billion during 2017-18 while as many as 5.4 million passengers travelled in trains.

Talking to APP Division Commercial Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi Raza Ali Habib informed that overall Pakistan Railways generated revenue amounting to Rs 48.59 billion in 2017-18 which was Rs 38 billion during 2016-17. Income of Pakistan Railways was only Rs 18 billion in 2012-13, he said.

Raza Ali said that several initiatives were taken by the management to improve the situation.

To a question he said, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division earned over Rs 185 million through E-Ticketing facility during 2017-18.

As many as 138,031 passengers booked their rail tickets through E-Ticketing system in Rawalpindi Division while overall 2,082,324 citizens availed the facility.

The division earned over Rs 185 million while Pakistan Railways generated over Rs 2.705 billion revenue from E-Ticketing during 2017-18.

To a question the DCO informed that nearly two years back the facility was re-launched in an effort to facilitate the passengers in booking their seats from anywhere in the country.

Initially, the online system was introduced for the railways flagship train ‘Green Line Express’, besides five rail cars. “The e-ticketing facility is now available here for all passenger trains”, he said adding that the online booking system has not only ended black marketing of tickets but also improved PR’s accounting system.

The passengers can pay for their tickets online via credit or debit cards, online bank transfers or micro transactions like UBL Omni, Easypaisa or Mobicash, he added.

With the digital ticketing system, the passengers can book and pay for tickets from the comfort of their home by using computers or mobile phones, he said.

Moreover, the digital system has increased the seat capitalization for the railways and decreased chances of corruption. Everything is being handled electronically so tickets can be booked quickly and efficiently with no human interaction, he replied to a question.

He further informed that PRs Rawalpindi Division had earned over Rs 10 million from eight special summer vacation trains. The special summer vacation train was launched on June 18 for Rawalpindi to Karachi to facilitate the passengers particularly families.

Every trip of special summer train carried as many as 700 passengers with an earning amounting to Rs 1.3 million.

“The division also completed a number of projects to improve security, upgrade its system and facilitate the passengers”, Raza Ali said.

The renovation projects of men and women waiting rooms, toilets; booking office at Platform No. 1 & 2 of Rawalpindi Railway Station for Kohat Railcar passengers was also completed during last financial year.

A construction project of Tarnol Railway Station with erecting new boundary wall and watch towers at Rawalpindi Railway Station, boundary wall with barbed wire fencing at Rawalpindi Railway Station approach road to ensure security of the Railway Station was completed few months ago.

Under a project, solar panels were installed at gate signals/lamps and station signals of the entire division, he said adding, no more procurement of Kerosene oil since the last two years.

Rawalpindi Reservation office was completely renovated while major stations of the division were also upgraded. Seven un-manned Railway level crossings in the division were upgraded to Class-II manned level crossings on the main line.

In order to ensure smooth working and safety of the Railway employees, safety gadgets including 1650 dangries, 200 leather gloves, 500 canvas gloves, 150 torches with LED lights, Steel Toe Shoes, halmets, overcoats, Steel/Fiber ladder of different sizes and other items were provided to different departments, he replied to a question.

He further informed that latest LED lights were installed to improve lighting system in yards, stations and Railway colonies. Security gadgets were provided to the Railway police and CCTV cameras were also installed at Rawalpindi Railway station to improve security arrangements.

State-of-the-art car parking and security system adopted with best arrangements made to facilitate the passengers and visitors at Rawalpindi Railway station, he informed.