Share:

ATTOCK - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Jahangir Khanzada was declared the winner after recounting of votes in PP-2 Attock on Sunday. In the general elections, Khanzada had secured 45,965 votes against Qazi Ahmad Akbar of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who had bagged 42,877 votes. Akbar had filed a petition seeking recounting of the votes. The recounting was carried out in the returning officer’s office and Khanzada was declared victorious and he retained his seat.