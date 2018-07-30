Share:

LAHORE - Terming the July 25 polls the most controversial elections ever held in country’s history, PML-N’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) which met here on Sunday demanded of the government to constitute a judicial commission to probe the large-scale rigging incidents.

PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting which was attended by senior party leaders and the members-elect to the national and provincial assemblies.

According to insiders, the CEC also decided that members-elect of the PML-N will take oath of their offices and sit on the opposition benches wearing black bands around their arms as a token of protest. But at the same time it was also decided that a formal announcement in this regard should be deferred until Monday (today).

It may be recalled here that the PPP has already decided to join the parliament and raise the rigging issue at this platform. Similarly, majority of the members-elect from the MMA also want to sit in the parliament as against Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s assertion that they should not take oath as member parliament.

The PML-N meeting also decided to issue a white paper on the pre-poll and polling-day rigging after collecting reports from across the country. These reports will be presented before the judicial commission as proofs of rigging.

Briefing reporters about the decisions taken in the meeting, PML-N leaders Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Ahsan Iqbal said that the proposed Judicial Commission should comprise the judges who had refused to take oath on General Musharraf’s PCO and it should be set up on the pattern of a previous such commission formed by the last PML-N government.

Asif said that PML-N will present proofs of rigging before this commission and also issue a white paper detailing how the election was rigged in favour of the PTI.

Apart from the mainstream parties, the United States, the European Union and international observers have also questioned the transparency of July 25 vote in Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that a new government was being installed as a result of rigged elections which had no experience to run the country. He feared that inexperienced team of the PTI will create problems for the country at the domestic and international level. “It will spoil all the gains of the previous government”, he averred.

Demanding impartial inquiry into the Mansehra and Murree incidents which took place on the polling day, Ahsan appealed to the caretaker government to withdraw the unjust cases instituted against the PML-N workers. He also asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the polling-day rigging incidents.

He said police crackdown on PML-N members-elect and party activists was still continuing in Rahimyar Khan district as they were being implicated in false cases.

Ahsan also criticized the caretaker government for what he called worst kind of media censorship, saying that free media was essential for democracy.

Responding to a question about oath of members-elect to the assemblies, Ahsan said that a decision in this regard would be made on Monday (today) after consultation with other political parties.

The CEC meeting also expressed reservations over deteriorating health of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif languishing in jail for the last couple of weeks. The participants observed that jail authorities should improve the conditions under which he was being kept.

Kh Asif later told the media that government will be responsible if anything happened to the PML-N supremo. “We will not forgive the government if the health condition of Mian Nawaz Sharif deteriorates in the prison”, he warned.

Earlier while addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that no member of the PML-N will join the forward block if any such attempt is made in the Parliament. He also vowed not to soften party’s stance on Mian Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. He said that credit of PML-N’s victory in elections went to the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif who was facing jail along with his daughter for a great cause.

Sources said that the meeting also endorsed a suggestion to seek cooperation from the PPP to form government in the centre and in Punjab.