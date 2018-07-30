Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has succeeded in persuading Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to play a vibrant and active role in the National Assembly and channelize their struggle against the allegedly rigged elections from the platform of the Parliament.

Senator Farhat Ullah Babar, at the head of the PPP delegation, after meeting PML-N leaders here at Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s official residence, said that both the parties had demanded resignation of Chief Election Commissioner and all the four members of the commission to resign for alleged failure in their duty to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

The PPP delegation comprising Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira also met with JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman and tried to convince him to alter the decision of not taking oath and fight out their case from the platform of Parliament. Sources aware of the deliberations of the PPP-PML-N meeting, which was held in a cordial atmosphere, it was decided that both the parties would not stay away from the Parliament and their Parliamentarians both in national and provincial legislatures would take oath.

Both the parties further agreed that they would not take any step which could endanger the democratic order in the country and would fight for their constitutional rights remaining within the constitutional means.

Senator Farhat Ullah Babar said that it was decided that both the parties would make a united front in the Parliament and would forcefully take up the issue of massive rigging in the general elections, which almost all the mainstream parties had rejected.

He further said that both the parties were also unanimous in their views that Election Commission of Pakistan had failed to fulfil its duties of holding the elections in a free, fair and transparent fashion and demanded immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner and all the four members of the commission. He said that it was further agreed between the two sides that they would meet again and would devise a joint strategy on dealing with the massive rigging in the elections and how to plead their case at available legal and constitutional forums.

Farhat Ullah Babar said that PML-N had given them positive response and now they would approach the MMA leadership to convey to them their point of view on all this and would try to convince them on joining hands with them in fighting their case against the case of stealing of their mandate.

Later, the PPP delegation met MMA President Moulana Fazlur Rehman, who was still adamant that they should stay away from taking oath in the upcoming assemblies to exert pressure on PTI to go for re-elections.

The sources said that as some component parties of MMA including Jamaat-i-Islami were as not on same page with JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman on this issue, so the he (Moulana) would likely to show flexibility and would accept the PPP point of view on the whole issue. After the meeting, Fazl, while talking to media, made it clear that he would step back from his struggle against stealing of their mandate and said that to bring all stakeholders on same page more sessions of Multi-Party Conference would be called.

The JUI-F chief said, “We are democratic people and believe in supremacy of constitution but stealing of public mandate is unacceptable. We will continue our struggle against stealing of their mandate and will go to any extent,” he added. He said that they would meet again today to discuss the issue adding that they believed in negotiations and would carve out way forward through dialogue.

Earlier, the Central Shoora meeting of Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) was held under the chair of Moulana Fazlur Rehman and empowered him to devise a strategy of dealing with this issue in consultation with other political forces.