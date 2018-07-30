Share:

LAHORE - The PML-Q has extended unconditional support to PTI in formation of government at centre and in Punjab and the announcement in this regard is expected today (Monday).

Sources say a PML-Q delegation led by Ch Shujaat Hussain will meet Imran Khan at Bani Gala today (Monday) and announce support of the PTI.

They added Chaudhrys of Gujrat were not making any bargaining with PTI in exchange of extending their cooperation to the latter.

However, sources say, it was expected that the PML-Q would get a federal and provincial ministry in next government.

Leaders of both parties had already made contacts and discussed future government. Both parties entered into the general elections with seat adjustment.

A four-member delegation comprising Ch Shujaat, Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi will meet PTI chairman at his residence in Islamabad.

Both the PTI and PML-N are struggling hard to take control of Punjab but neither has been able to secure an outright majority in the provincial assembly as the PTI is in the lead with 130 seats, while the PML-N is on its heels with 129 seats. Following the polls, both parties stepped up efforts to form alliances in order to secure control of the provincial assembly. The PTI has welcomed all parties, except the PML-N and PPP, to form the government with it. At least 149 directly elected MPAs are required to form a government in Punjab. However, with the addition of reserved and minority seats, at least 185 out of a total of 371 seats are required to rule over the biggest province.

After the PML-N and PTI, the PML-Q has managed to grab seven seats, and the PPP six. Independent candidates have won 28 seats. With four MNAs, PML-Q will play a vital role in formation of government in centre where PTI leads with 115 members.