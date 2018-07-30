Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has received bids for the purchase of 44 electro medical equipment for Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that RCB is undertaking a number of initiatives to improve the health care delivery system in the cantt area. All out efforts are being made to provide high quality emergency, diagnostics and therapeutic facilities and health services to people of the area.

Owing to the future requirements and required up-gradation of health services in CGH Rawalpindi, the necessary equipment is being procured, he said adding various purchase orders had already been issued to different firms/companies to procure electro medical equipment.

RCB received a special grant worth Rs 570 million in June 2018 from federal government to upgrade the CGH Rawalpindi. The spokesman informed that under the up-gradation project the hospital would be upgraded to a 500 bed fully functional hospital.

He said, the hospital was shifted to a new building in 1989 but there is a need to reconstruct the building and increase the number of beds. In the last fiscal year, the RCB spent Rs180 million on the improvement of the structure, sewerage lines and elevators.

The former prime minister in a briefing was informed that there was a dire need to install MRI and CT scan machines and improve the gynae wards in the hospital.

The RCB has prepared a plan to activate 14 departments in the hospital, including medicine, ear, nose and throat (ENT), eye, gynae, cardiology, emergency, among others. Under the plan, the RCB would install electric incinerators in the hospital to dispose the medical waste.

The RCB would also purchase two ambulances which would serve as mini-dispensaries to provide first aid to emergency patients while five regular ambulances would also be added to the hospital fleet.

The facilities being provided in the hospital are being hailed by the public and they praised the RCB administration for taking measures for improving the overall condition of the hospital.