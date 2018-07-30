Share:

KASUR: The Election Tribunal has accepted the application of PML-N candidate from NA-140 Rana Hayat for recounting of votes.

Rana Hayat was defeated by PTI candidate Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai with a narrow margin of 236 votes. He had submitted an application to the returning officer concerned for recounting of votes but rejected.

Now the returning officer has accepted his application and ordered for the recounting of votes under directives from Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP].–Staff Reporter