ISLAMABAD - Variations emerging after recounting of votes in many constituencies are likely to have adverse implications for the Election Commission of Pakistan over its process of counting the polled votes.

Consequent to the variations in the winning margin and the rejected votes in the course of recounting of votes on various national and provincial assemblies’ seats was giving credence to political parties’ allegations of rigging on the polling day.

The political parties are also blaming the returning officers for rejecting applications of various runner-up candidates for recounting of votes allegedly out of fear that variations in number of recounted polled votes could cause an embarrassment for the ECP and its counting system.

On the other hand, the ECP insists that the general election 2018 was free, fair and transparent. The ECP spokesperson has said that the commission will not bow to pressure by some political parties.

The spokesperson said the election has widely been appreciated and accepted globally.

The ECP spokesperson dismissed allegations leveled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders against the ECP.

The spokesperson said that recounting of votes was being done in various constituencies of National Assembly on the applications of the losing candidates.

These constituencies included NA-13 Mansehra, NA-126, NA-129, NA-131, Lahore, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-154, NA-157 Multan, PP-162 Lahore and NA-237, Karachi Malir-III.

After recounting of votes in PP-270 Muzaffargar, independent candidate Abdul Hayee Dasti was declared winner by a margin of 17 votes.

As per the recounting result, Dasti secured 17,717 votes while his opponent Ajmal Chandia of Awam Raj party remained the runner-up with 17,700 votes.

In a related development, the ECP has asked the returning officers to send all the copies of From 45 so that it could place them on its website in order to do away with misgivings created by some contesting candidates and political parties.

Another factor which is blamed the ECP for creating doubts in the minds of the political parties and the contesting candidates was the delay in the transmission of election results and the ECP put the blame on its Result Transmission System.