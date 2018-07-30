Share:

KASUR - In Kasur City and suburbs, there is a noticeable increase in the number of robberies due to which citizens have restricted to their houses and traders feel insecure to do business even in daylight.

According to a survey report, robbers are on the loose in Kasur district as the past few months have observed a considerable rise in theft and robbery incidents. The survey reports reveals that main roads in Kasur district including Raiwind Road, Kot Radha Kishan Road, Kasur-Depalpur Road and Kasur-Ganda Singh Road are unsafe to travel.

It seems that dacoits rule the roost in Kasur district, and the police are unable to deal with them. The newly-posted station house officers [SHOs] in different areas of Kasur district portray a picture of helplessness as if they are unable to control crimes.

It has been learnt that robbers have been carrying out their criminal activities in Kasur district with impunity since long, thanks to indifferent authorities. According to the robbery incidents reported, even the notables and journalists are not safe from criminals’ attacks not to speak of common citizens. Few months back, robbers fired indiscriminate shots on former Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr near Patrolling police station on Kot Radha Kishan Road.

They also robbed him of Rs350,000 cash. The accused have not been arrested till date. There was peace in Kasur during posting of Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi as district police officer [DPO]. No sooner had he left the district than the dacoits went on rampage. Not only do they rob citizens of cash and valuables, but they also shoot at and injure them. The rising robbery incidents in the district have also brought business activities to a halt.

According to the FIRs registered at different police stations, six dacoits entered the house of one Haji Muhammad Gujjar and held the family members hostage at gunpoint. They made off with Rs100,000 and expensive gold jewellery. In suburbs of Chunian, two thieves snatched Rs100,000 cash from a bike rider namely Hafiz Waseem Akram. Chunian police were investigating.

In another incident, a citizen namely Sakhi Muhammad of Chak 7, Thaing was present at Landa Railway Crossing, Pattoki. He was waiting for the bus when two robbers came on a bike and deprived him of Rs223,000.

At Hameed Chowk, Kot Radha Kishan, two motorbike riders robbed Shehbaz of Rs200,000 and ran away.

Social and religious organizations of Kasur district have appealed to the authorities concerned to launch an assault on criminal elements in the district. They flayed police failure to overcome crimes, and demanded stern action against criminals.

Crackdown on criminals in Kasur

The police claimed to have arrested 17 criminals including eight drug-peddlers, and recovered illegal arms and a large quantity of drugs from their possession here the other day.

According to police sources, a vigorous crackdown was launched on criminals on special instructions of Kasur District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi. Officials from the Crime Investigation Agency [CIA] and different police stations also took part in the operation. Police raided on a notorious gambling den, recovered thousands of cash from eight gamblers, and filed a case against them.

Similarly, the police seized 1kg of hashish and 45 bottles of liquor during action taken against drug-dealers. They also filed cases after recovery of five pistols and one repeater from six accused.