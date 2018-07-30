Share:

LAHORE - Former Federal Minister for Railways and PML-N candidate from NA-131, Khawaja Saad Rafique will challenge Returning Officer’s (RO) decision rejecting his plea on recounting of votes.

Addressing a news conference here, Khawaja Saad said that he would challenge RO’s decision in the Election Tribunal.

“On the one hand, the RO has accepted recounting plea of PTI’s defeated candidates under my constituency, while on the other, he has rejected my application for recount”, he maintained, adding, that things will get clear after the recounting of votes.

Saad that RO had allowed only the recounting of rejected votes which was not enough to establish transparency of the counting process.

Saad also reminded PTI chief Imran Khan of his recent statement that he was ready for recounting of votes in constituencies where the rival candidates had reservations over compilation of results.

He also demanded of the Chief Election Commissioner to order recounting of all the votes cast in NA-131.