Share:

Rawalpindi - The sacrificial animals have started arriving in Rawalpindi division from far-flung areas of the country for sale before Eid-ul-Azha. The sacrificial animals can be seen in Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Fowara Chowk, Dengi Khoi, Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Benazir Bhutto road, Bakra Mandi, Lal Kurti, Dheri Hassanabad and Saddar Bazaar. The animal prices are beyond the reach of the common man as the prices are very high.

Meanwhile, The City District Government Rawalpindi has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals into city areas. Under the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals has been restricted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The decision to ban sale/purchase of sacrificial animals had been imposed to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city.

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) intends to constitute teams to confiscate the sacrificial animals, informed Town Officer of TMA Shahzad Gohar here Sunday. The squad will not allow the cattle to walk in city freely, he added. However, the people prefer to go to the cattle markets established within the city to save the transportation charges.