RAJANPUR: A 15-year-old youth drowned in a stream while taking a selfie in Matkhand area here on Sunday. Rescuers fished out the body after eight hours struggle. Police said that the youth identified as Ali Tariq, a resident of Lahore, had come to Rajanpur to spend vacation with his uncle.

Ali was attempting a selfie by a stream along with his brother and friends when he slipped and fell into the water with his brother. His friends managed to save Ali’s brother but the gushing water swept Ali away.–INP

Ali’s body was found eight hours later. It was taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.- INP