LAHORE - Shamim Begum, mother of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif was hospitalised on Sunday night.

She has been shifted to Sharif Medical City where she is being treated for chest infection.

Shehbaz Sharif was told about her sickness when he was chairing a meeting of party’s central executive committee at Model Town. Hamza Shehbaz Sharif rushed to Sharif Medical City Hospital in the middle of the meeting.