ISLAMABAD - A new two-judge IHC bench has been constituted to hear a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, replacing Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui with Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The other member of the earlier bench – Justice Aamer Farooq – has been retained in the new bench, which will take up the petition on August 1.

It has been claimed in the petition that the newly elected parliamentarian and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan does not fulfil the requirements laid down under Article 62.

The previous bench of the Islamabad High Court had issued notice to Khan seeking his reply in the matter.

Petitioner Abdul Wahab Baloch, who is a member of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s Justice and Democratic Party, has contended that Khan is not ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ as he did not disclose that he had a daughter in the nomination papers.

The petitioner has contended that Khan should be declared disqualified because he did not disclose that he had a daughter namely Tyrian White with Ana-Luisa (Sita White) – a wealthy lady who is the daughter of the late Lord Gordon White, head of the American arm of the giant industrial conglomerate Hanson PLC, which he co-founded.

According to the petition, the PTI chief did not marry Sita White because her “racist father categorically told the respondent (Khan) that if he married Sita, they would not get a penny of his money”. “That was the reason the respondent did not marry Sita — he knew that he will not get any financial benefit [if he did so,” the petitioner maintained.

“Only, thereafter, he found, met and in a very short time, married Jemima Goldsmith, another rich lady”.

The petition said that the custody of Tyrian was handed over to Jemima while Ana-Lusia White, in her will dated February 27, 2004, nominated Jemima as guardian of her minor daughter Tyrian Jade Brittanta Khan-White. Sita White died that year on May 13.

It contended that Jemima had been the spouse of Imran Khan (1995-2004). The concealed facts stood confirmed by a judgment of paternity rendered by a superior court of the state of California for the county of Los Angeles in favour of Sita White where it was held that the respondent was the father of Tyrian Jade. Khan initially joined the proceedings through his attorney, but defaulted after he was asked to undergo a blood test, the petitioner said.

The petition said that Khan later submitted a declaration to a court of guardianship when Carolina White, sister of Sita White, asked the court that she be appointed Tyrian’s guardian and Khan promised that if the court called him to testify, he would do so.

It argued that this declaration was executed on November 18, 2004 in Lahore. “If he was not (Tyrian’s) father, in what capacity he submitted the affidavit of no objection in the matter of guardianship.”

The petition further said that “this document was executed in Pakistan for submission in the US. Therefore any legal objection cannot be raised regarding its admissibility on the basis of it being a foreign document.”