Danilovic wins maiden WTA title

MOSCOW - Olga Danilovic clinched her first WTA title on Sunday with a 7-5, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4 win over Russia's Anastasia Potapova in a battle of 17-year-olds in the Moscow final. Serbian Danilovic won the first set 7-5, lost the second 6-7 (1/7) but bounced back in the third to win it 6-4 to register an impressive victory. Danilovic, the world number 187, is the first lucky loser to win a WTA tournament having initially lost in the final round of qualifying. At 17 years and seven months, she is the youngest champion since Ana Konjuh of Croatia won the Nottingham event in 2015, and becomes the first player born in the 2000s to win a WTA trophy. It was the first final featuring two players under the age of 18 since Nicole Vaidisova, 16, beat Tatiana Golovin, 17, to win the Japan Open in 2005.–AFP

Isner outlasts Ebden to set up rematch

LOS ANGELES - Top seed John Isner booked his spot in his eighth Atlanta Open final, defeating Aussie Matthew Ebden 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1 in the semi-finals on Saturday. The hard-serving Isner avenged his only loss to Ebden in five career ATP Tour meetings when the Aussie beat him earlier this year at the Australian Open. "It was tough," Isner said. "Just like yesterday, I was able to get out early in the third set and that definitely took some pressure off. "I'm very happy to be back in the final here." In the final the 33-year-old Isner will face fellow American Ryan Harrison, who beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. "I know a lot about Ryan," Isner said. "There are no secrets there. We are good friends and it'll be a rematch of last year, so it'll be cool."–AFP

MTFA win friendly football fixture 3-2

ISLAMABAD – Bilal’s brace helped Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) beat ISWA Academy 3-2 in a friendly football match here at Jinnah Stadium Sunday. Meridian Group CEO Sardar Tariq Mehmood and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Rana M Sarwar were the chief guests while DFA Lahore president Mian Rizwan, IFA secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Navy coach M Ramzan and others were also present on the occasion. The match started on a brisk pace and Bilal scored the first goal for MTFA in the 10th minute, but lead was short-lived, as Daniel equalised in the 20th minutes. Asad again put MTFA in front in the 25th minute as first half ended with MTFA leading 2-1. Asif again equalised the match but Bilal scored the match-winner to help MTFA win the match 3-2.–Staff Reporter

GSTAAD:- Italy's Matteo Berrettini raises the trophy as he celebrates his victory at the end of the Swiss Open ATP 250 tennis tournament final against Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut.–AFP

PATTAYA:- Justin Harding of South Africa posing with the trophy after winning the Royal Cup 2018 at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.–AFP