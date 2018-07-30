Share:

KARACHI - Stamped ballot papers and voting cards, in large number, were recovered from heap of garbage in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area on Sunday.

The votes that were cast in the favor of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and All Pakistan Muslim League in NA-241 were tried to burn.

Getting information, the locals staged protest and demanded to take stern action against the culprits while the police officers declared the case out of their jurisdiction.

Earlier, some unidentified persons threw away empty ballot boxes at the bank of Nullah Bhaid in PML-N leader Khawaja Asif constituency NA-73 on Friday night and escaped away. Authorities had also recovered two to three bags full of computerised national identity cards (CNICs) dumped on a nullah a day before the general elections. Police said the number of cards recovered could be more than thousand.