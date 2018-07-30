Share:

ISLAMABAD - The domestic production of tractors during first eleven months of financial year 2017-18 registered over 36.61 percent growth and was recorded at 67,371 units as compared the last year's production of 50,049 units.

On a year on year basis, the production of tractors also witnessed positive growth of 19.56 percent in May, 2018 as it was recorded at 6,870 units as against the production of 5,746 units in May 2017, according the Quantum Index Number of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period from the July-May, 2017-18 the production of trucks increased by 20.27 percent and it was recorded at 8,544 units as against the production of 7,104 units of the corresponding period of last year.

However, on year on year basis, the output of trucks witnessed negative growth of 7.02 percent as it went down from the output of 869 units in May 2017 to 808 units in May 2018 while the output of buses declined by 19.51 percent by declining from 82 units to 66 units.

Meanwhile, the production of motorcycles during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2017-18) increased by 15.44 percent as against the corresponding period of last year, it added .

As many as 2,650,233 motorcycles were manufactured during July-May (2017-18) against the output of 2,295,846 during July-May (2016-17), showing growth of 15.44 percent, the latest PBS production data revealed.

The production of motorcycles on year-on-year basis increased by 14.57 percent by growing from the output of 231,295 units in May 2017 to 264,984 units in May 2018, the data reveled.

The production of cars and jeeps witnessed 20.10 percent increase during the period under review as 214,904 jeeps and cars were manufactured during July-May (2017-18) against the production of 178,944 units during July-May (2016-17).

The production of light commercial vehicles witnessed an increase of 18.54 percent in production during the period under review by growing from 22,927 units last year to 27,178 million during 2017-18.

However, the production of buses during the period under review witnessed negative growth of 31.54pc by going down from the output of 1,043 units to 714 units.

The production of jeeps and cars increased by 0.74 percent as the country manufactured 18,227 jeeps and cars during May 2018 against the production of 18,094 units during May 2017, the PBS data revealed. The production of LCVs witnessed decrease of 12.96 percent in production by going down from the output of 2,368 units in May 2017 to 2,061 units in May 2018. It may be recalled that the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed growth of 6 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 149.19 points during July-May (2017-18) against 140.75 points during July-May (2016-17), showing growth of 6 per cent.

The highest growth of 3.62 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.58 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.80 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 2.76 percent during May 2018 as compared to same month of last year, however, on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth decreased by 11.63 percent in May 2018 when compared to growth of April 2018, the PBS data revealed.