LAHORE - The training camp of Pakistan rugby sevens team concluded Sunday here at the Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cantt to prepare the team for Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy, which will commence in Singapore from August 4.

PRU rugby services manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah said that Pakistan team will leave for Singapore on August 3. “After successfully concluding the rugby camp concludes here, head coach Shakeel Malik announced the 12-member team for the Asian rugby sevens. The other teams participating in the event are Thailand, UAE, Singapore, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, and Uzbekistan.

“Pakistan is placed in group C where the men in green will play against Singapore in the opening match and after that they will clash against Bangladesh, Brunei and Laos in the leage matches. The playoffs and final of the event will be played on August 5,” he added.

Pakistan team comprises Kashif Khwaja (captain), Ahmed Wasim Akram, M Shoaib AKbar, Mian Hamaza Huminudin, Khalid Hussain Bhatti, M Afzal, Daud Gill, M Nasir, M Waqas, Altaf Musadiq, M Haroon and Faisal Aslam. Shakeel Malik is head coach, Syed Mozzam Ali Shah manager and Dr Mohsin physio.

Talking about the preparation of Pakistan team, captain Kashif Khawaja said that the team really worked hard and they have a good unit to fought well in Singapore. “Head coach shakeel Malik has done a great job and team is all set to win the Asian Rugby Sevens trophy. Singapore and UAE will be our main opponents but we are ready to give tough times to them.”

The captain also thanked Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) chairman Fawzi Khwaja and president Arif Saeed for promoting rugby in Pakistan and hoped that with their sincere efforts, this beautiful game will further flourish in the country.

PRU head Coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik said that the boys have worked really hard during the camp and he is hopeful of good results in Asian event. “We have a very good lot of players from all over the country. In rugby sevens, we need players with good fitness. I hope the boys will play well and finish at the podium in the event,” he added.