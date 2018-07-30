Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over two dozen accused persons including drug paddlers in various raids conducted in different parts of the city here on Sunday.

District South police in a crackdown against the suppliers of fine quality drugs and thieves of vehicles’ navigation systems claim to have arrested at least four suspects during separate raids.

According to District South SSP Omar Shahid Hamid, formed a special police party in order to launch a crackdown against the drug peddlers and those involved in stealing navigation systems from the vehicles in the posh localities, adding that the Darakshan police on a tipped-off conducted a raid at a shisha cafe in Khayaban-e-Sehar, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and arrested at least four suspects.

The suspects arrested were later identified as Abdur Rahim, Shahid Ibrahim and Ali Bashir while the owner of the cafe managed to escape. The police also claim to have recovered tobacco from their possession.

In another raid, Darakshan police in a separate raid arrested an accused namely Naimatullah Afghani. Police officials said that the police also recovered at least three navigation systems and drugs from his possession. The accused has been arrested in the past by the police over drug peddling.

The accused revealed that he used to sell the navigation system to a person, namely Ghaffar in Sohrab Goth. Similarly, Darakshan police also arrested an accused namely Adeel alias Vicky who uses to sell drugs including ice, crystal and cocaine. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, paramilitary force – Rangers also claimed to have arrested at least three suspects during ongoing raids in parts of a city. The raids were conducted in parts of a city including Abdur Rehman alias Pola, Irfan alias Brohi and Ghulam Fareed.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes, drug peddling and robberies. The Rangers also claim to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.

On the other hand, police claimed to have arrested at 17 accused persons involved in various sort of criminal activities while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were involved in street crimes, robberies and other criminal activities.

The raids were conducted in different parts of the city including Korangi, New Karachi, Orangi Town, F.B area, Sachal and other police remits.