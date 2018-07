Share:

SIALKOT - An armed accused identified as Jehandad alias Nomi shot dead Allah Rakha, vice chairman Union Council Hassan Hussain, Narowal, over a monetary dispute here on Sunday.

Local police said that the accused Jehandad is the son of chairman UC Hassan Husain Muhammad Ashraf. Accused killed the UC vice chairman over a monetary dispute. The police shifted the dead body to local hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.