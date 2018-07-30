Share:

OKARA - The district veterinary staff and police recovered 500kg of dead meat from a pick-up van here the other day.

On a tip-off, veterinary doctor Riaz Hussain and his staff checked a pick-up van loaded with meat. The meat was stinking and of a dead animal. It was being supplied to some butchers in the city for sale.

The officials recovered 500kg of dead meat and the supplier identified as Abdul Ghafoor, s/o Asghar Ali, was nabbed and handed over to the police. A case was registered against him.