SARGODHA - Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Nadeem Zubair has declared a viral video at social media about constituency NA-91 as fake in which the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has taken notice and ordered for report from Inspector General of police within 24 hours.

Talking to journalists here on Sunday night, Nadeem Zubair said after verification and according to the statement of Returning Officer Muhammad Abdul Jabbar it was observed that the video was fake, of another constituency and was of an incident few years back at Sahiwal District Council meeting.

He said not a single incident of attack over presiding staff and returning officers was reported throughout the division.