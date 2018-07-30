Share:

LOS ANGELES: Will Smith is writing a book. The 49-year-old actor has revealed he's teaming up with self-help author Mark Manson to pen a memoir-come-inspiration paperback filled with ''stuff'' he's gathered over time for the world to read. Taking to his Instagram account, he said in a video: ''I'm writing a book! I got years and years of stuff I want to say, and I'm finally going to write a book for y'all.'' He then asked Mark: ''Are you feeling confident? Are you feeling like we'll be able to do transcendent art with this book?'' Mark replied: ''I spent the last six months with crippling anxiety, but today I feel great.''–GN

The former 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star then joked that him and Mark have a meeting with five publishers coming up and they're ''sure'' they'll go with the ''highest bidder.''