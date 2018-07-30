Share:

KASUR - A woman died of strangulation after the shawl she was wearing around her neck entangled in a chaff cutting machine in the suburbs of Kasur the other day.

According to a police source, Seema Bibi, wife of Ali, was cutting chaff for cattle when her shawl got stuck in the machine. As a result, she strangulated and died on the spot. Police returned her dead body to the family after medico-legal formalities. The deceased was mother of nine children.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES

A motorcyclist died in a traffic accident occurred on Kot Radha Kishan Road here the other day.

According to the rescue sources, a man namely Awais was going to his village. As he reached Ghandhia Road, a speeding tractor hit him badly. As a result of which he sustained critical injuries. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment but he died on the way. Police are busy in investigation.

A Woman killed by husband

A woman drowned in Old Bayas River allegedly by the rival of her husband here the other day.

According to police, Riaz of village 32/4L and his wife Kaniza Bibi were going on foot to the dera of Iftikhar Hussain. They encountered Zafar Iqbal, s/o Amir, and his two accomplices on the way. The accused overpowered the couple. They threw Kaniza Bibi into Old Bayas River. Zafar Iqbal sat on her until she died. The murderers escaped. A case was registered against them at Shahbhore police station.