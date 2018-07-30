Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Sunday has said that the election 2018 was rigged, announcing to not become part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) government.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Faisal Sabzwari said that he is going to Islamabad with petitions to hold vote recounts in different constituencies, adding that Farooq Sattar adopted the stance of party in All Party Conference.

He said that the workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have been summoned for key meeting during which, strategy for protest will be devised.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced final results of all the constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies, more than 56 hours after the conclusion of voting for the 2018 General Elections in the country.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has won 116 of the 270 National Assembly seats, emerging as the largest political party in the country.

The PML-N grabbed 64 seats, while the PPP is in third place with 43 National Assembly seats.

Similarly, Mutahida Majlis Amal (MMA) secured 12 seats and Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Balochistan Natioanl Party, Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, and Balochistan Awami Party has secured 4, 03, 06, and 04 seat respectively. Awami National Party (ANP) has won one seat, Awami Muslim League (AML), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaniyat and Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) have also grabbed one NA seat each.

Fourteen independent candidates have also remained successful in their constituencies.

They are likely to play an important role in formation of the federal government.