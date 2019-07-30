Share:

KARACHI - This year the Independence Day will be celebrated with more fervour and enthusiasm and in this regard “10 Days Special Activities” have been planned which started from August 1.

This was decided in a high level meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani at his office here with all stakeholders to review over all task, activities planned and arrangements made so far to celebrate 72nd Independence Day throughout the city.

Shallwani highlighted the salient features of the mega national event and said that we all were approaching differently with other divisional headquarters to fully participate with their cultural tourism aspects to represent the overall touch to the event at large scale.

Private sector and civil society will possibly its key role in this regard as it was made possible during PSL and other healthy activities, hoped that they will play their due role and participation in the event. We would provide all help and cooperation to them at every level, he added.

“We have never forget our martyrs, real heroes of the nation, who sacrificed their lives in the line of the duty, we salute them and recognised their untiring services depicting their struggle and courageous lives and career, “Detailed Documentary” will be exhibit, In addition to that all those who contributed, play their resultable role in restoring the peace of the city they would be remembered and their contribution will also be highlighted in that documentary to aware t our new generation.”

The commissioner further elaborated: “We are planning a “Karachi City Parade” On August 18 will start from Club Road, metro pole, Governor House Fawara Chowk, Press club, Scout HQ, DIGP office and to terminated at Bara Dari where a ceremony will be held to recognised all stakeholders of the event, parade with various colours of floats of included of all schools, colleges, civil society, Govt departments, Arts Council, police Rangers etc will highlighted the cultural, tourism, social, history, heritage and other aspects of the Sindh and the Pakistan.

It will be started from 3pm to 6pm. He said that besides all this, we are also celebrating independence day on 24 August . differently to give message to international level that we are celebration our independence day in a unique manner.

The Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has directed the DC South Syed Salahuddin to finalize the arrangements and task with all stakeholders and also directed the civic agencies that they discharge their responsibilities properly in national duty and task and ensure national flags, banners, pan axles and decorated the main buildings etc of the city with the maximum participation of masses of the city and cleanliness in the city during the celebrations.

He has also directed them to secure and look after all national importance work and items we will ensure safety and security of our Citizens with the help of our law enforcing agencies police rangers etc.