Her Royal Highness The Dutchess of Sussex has chosen 15 empowering and influential women from different backgrounds, both professionally and personally, for British Vogue’s September issue.

Meghan Markle is the first royal to guest edit Vogue and will be using this issue as a medium to introduce her role models and further do her part for female empowerment. Despite continuously being under the public’s scrutinous eye, the Duchess hasn’t let anything hinder her efforts and still persists with using her platform for the good.

From the New Zealand PM, Jacinda Ardern to the activist, Greta Thunberg, this diverse issue will comprise stars from the entertainment industry, politics and more.

Photographed individually, the stars map the cover which is split up in 16 boxes, with one box left for the reader as a symbol of encouragement and inspiration. This issue would also include her conversation with the former first lady of USA, Michelle Obama and an interview with her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

The list further includes the actors Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi, Gemma Chan; the boxer, Ramla Ali; the ballerina, Francesca Hayward; writer, Sinead Burke; author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, with models Christy Turlington Burns, Adwoa Aboah and Adut Akech wrapping the list up.

The Duchess of Sussex has been working on this edition for the past seven months and it will be available for sale coming Friday.

“Let’s hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the forces for change they’ll find within these pages”, states Her Highness. Fingers crossed!