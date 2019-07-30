Share:

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said Pakistan will continue to play its role for promotion of parliamentary relationship in the world.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of fifth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Asia Regional Conference 2019 in Islamabad, he said cooperation between Pakistan’s parliament and CPA will continue for deepening democratic links.

The speaker said member states will have to work jointly for strengthening democracy and promotion of economic progress.

The speaker said parliament should play a proactive role in international affairs which can help safeguard the society against violence, extremism and terrorism.

The speaker also added that improvement is taking place in the region despite hurdles in democracy.

The conference is being attended by Speaker of Ugandan Parliament and incumbent President, Member of British Parliament Lord Purvis of Tweed Jeremy Purvis, Member Malaysian Parliament Dr. Noraini Binti Ahmad, Chairperson CPA Executive Committee Emilia Lifaka, Secretary-General CPA Akbar Khan, Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad, Speaker Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir and other national and international personalities of prominence, members of parliament and observers.