Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has appreciated the efforts of World Health Organization (WHO) for the prevention of HIV in Larkana.

Talking to a delegation of WHO which called on him at the Governor House on Tuesday, Imran Ismail said that affected patients can lead a healthy life with provision of best health facilities and medicines, said a statement.

He said that besides combating the spread of HIV, a special campaign to raise awareness about the disease was also the need of hour and in this regard role of WHO was of utmost importance.

Imran Ismail said that imparting modern training to the people associated with medical sector would also prove to be helpful in combating the spread of such diseases.

WHO delegation was led by its Regional Director Dr Ahmed Saleem Saif along with Director Programme Management Dr Farah Ahmed, WHO Country Head and other officials.

Regional Director WHO Dr Ahmed Saleem Saif informed the Governor Sindh that WHO was working in collaboration with the relevant organization in compliance to the requisition of the Federal government.

He said that efforts are being made to ensure early stage diagnosis of HIV and its treatment. The provincial government was provided with 50,000 kits for the diagnosis of HIV.

Dr Ahmed Saleem said that WHO had been a key partner in providing technical and logistic support to meet the challenges faced in responding to the unprecedented HIV outbreak, primarily affecting young children.

WHO has deployed a multi-disciplinary investigation team including senior experts in epidemiology, surveillance, treatment and care, infection prevention and control and blood safety.

The Regional Director further added that most of the HIV-positive children were under five years of age.