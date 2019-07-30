Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that its time Europe to come out of "Islamophobia ", as terrorism has nothing to do with Islam and the significance of Pakistan in the world is unprecedented these days.

The Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the image of Pakistan is getting better due to successful policies of government.

“The world has received a clear message that the civil-military leadership is on the same page to defend Pakistan, State of Madina vision will be imposed in Pakistan, to defeat terrorist agenda in we will need to pitch in individual and collective efforts and the whole nation is standing in support of its armed forces in the war against terrorism, ” he said.

The Governor Punjab was addressing a welcome ceremony on national narrative on intolerance, extremism, and terrorism "Pegham e Pakistan", on Tuesday. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Professor Qibla Ayaz, Central Chief of Jamaat Ahl e Hadees Professor Sajid Mir, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Secretary Wafaq ul Madars Qari Haneef Jalandhri, Professor Doctor Masoom Yaseen Zai and Doctor Muhammad Zia ul Haq from International Islamic University , Chairman Shia Madaras Allama Riaz Najafi and representatives from various religious parties were also present at the occasion.

Ch Sarwar said that including members of Armed Forces 70 thousand Pakistanis embraced Shahadat and Pakistan incurred the loss of 100 billion Dollars but we are content that we will remove the cancer of terrorism from our country.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said that under the leadership of Imran Khan we will make Pakistan a modern welfare state, religion and state are inseparable and we would not t allow anyone to weaken the state of Pakistan. He said Pakistan is a blessing and every one of us needs to know its worth. Those who were rejected through votes in these general elections and trying to push their agenda using religion but rest assured they will only meet with disappointment.

Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz said terrorism hinders national progress the most and even today fighting with this menace our army is sacrificing their lives. In Waziristan and other terror affected regions, armed forces did extraordinary efforts to rehabilitate those regions and we are proud of that. Those who are trying to associate terrorism falsely with Islam will only meet disappointment in their quest to distract youngsters.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said we need to take the message of "Paigham e Pakistan, to eradicate terrorism and extremism, all across Pakistan and we won't allow anyone to use "Fatwas of Kufar" to destroy the peace of Pakistan.

Secretary-General Wafaq ul Madaras Qari Haneef Jalandhri said that there is no doubt that suicide attacks are haraam and those who involve in terrorist activities they have no association with Islam. Those who take guns in the name of Islam are contradicting Quran and Sunnah, Islam doesn't allow anyone to impose verdicts of infidels on anyone. He said today the whole nation is standing together against enemies of peace and we won't let them succeed. We are standing beside our armed forces and other institutions in this fight against terrorism.