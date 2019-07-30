Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday criticized the government over Shehbaz Sharif’s Daily Mail story case saying that they if they have any proof then they should make them public instead of waving papers at the press conferences despite having nothing against Shehbaz.

According to the details, Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged that at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar occasionally pressurizes the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) NAB and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, she expressed that this is not Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but ‘Tareek-e-Insaf’ (dark justice) which is imposed on country in the form of PM Imran. She added that they always threat to show proofs but rather make shows by either sitting in the chair of Prime Minister, putting down containers or with Press Information Department (PID).

PML-N spokesperson asserted that they are defending the newspaper of other countries at the government expense. “If you [Shahzad Akbar] have any courage then tell about the date you are going to file a case in the British court?” she added. “Instead of filing the case there, at least submit the proofs in courts of this country”.

On July 14, Britain-based publication Daily Mail has exposed an alleged money laundering scandal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif from the UK government aid for earthquake victims in Pakistan.

According to a confidential investigation report seen by Daily Mail, millions of pounds were transferred into the bank accounts of Shehbaz’s family members, including his wife, children and a son-in-law.

On July 26, Former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has sent a legal notice to British newspaper Daily Mail, online news site Mail Online, and its journalist David Rose for accusing him of embezzlement in earthquake victims aid in an article published on Sunday, 14 July 2019.

According to details, Daily Mail reporter David Rose has also been made party in the notice that termed Daily Mail’s claim of misusing aid money as baseles.