Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is running the Upper House perfectly and a change in the chairmanship won’t affect the government any differently.

While speaking at a private television, Fawad Chaudhry expressed that protest is the legal right of every party but measures beyond constitutional action cannot be allowed. He said that the tenancy act should be implemented on Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

He asserted that the opposition should withdraw the motion against the chairman Senate. “Every political party has the right to protest but no action will be allowed outside the constitution and the law,” he added