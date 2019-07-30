Share:

NOORPUR THAL - The Noorpur Thal tehsil administration renamed Ghora Chowk as Kalma Chowk here the other day.

In this regard, a ceremony was held to inaugurate the Kalma Chowk. Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar along with Revenue Officer Rana Khurram Shehzad and others performed the inauguration. Speaking on the occasion, the said that Pakistan was fort of Islam, and struggle for an independent state was based on Two Nation Theory which made the people of Pakistan prominent among other nations. He said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, adding that Islam was a complete code of life. “The chowk has now been named as Kalma Chowk,” he said and lauded the efforts of Traders Union president Haji Ch Rehmat Ali, Shopkeepers Union president Sheikh Haji Abdul Majeed, Gulzar Medical Complex managing director Malik Khizer Hayat and others for betterment of the citizens.

The AC said that a campaign had been launched for renaming the city roads and chowks, adding that the sanitation system of the city was undergoing a positive change. “A modern sanitation system has been installed in the city. Noorpur Thal will be turned into a beautiful city.” He vowed to install similar sanitation system in other villages of the Thal, including Rangpur Baghoor, Adhi Kot, Jamali Balochan, and Rahdari. The AC said that the role of media was of great importance in the society. “Therefore, media should play its vital role for the betterment of the public.” He said that objectivity and balance was essence of the reporting. He also expressed gratitude to local media persons for their best cooperation for the welfare of the citizens.

On the occasion, social workers Ch Haji Rehmat Ali, Sheikh Haji Abdul Majeed, Malik Khizer Hayat Usmani Borana, Rana Ali Sher, Rana Yamin, Dr Saifullah Bhatti and others lauded sincere efforts of the AC for betterment and development of the

inhabitants of Thal.