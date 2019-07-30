Share:

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Pakistan Army plane crash in Rawalpindi.

The Air Chief has sent heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and has prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls, who embraced shahadat in the line of duty.

It is pertinent to mention a King Air 350 turboprop aircraft operated by Pakistan Army Aviation crashed into a residential area of Rawalpindi at around 2 AM local time. As a result of the crash, atleast 18 people including both army personnel and civilians were killed and several injured.