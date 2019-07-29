- 4:49 PM | July 30, 2019 Sindh deforestation case to be referred to NAB: SC
- 4:07 PM | July 30, 2019 249 smuggled cell phones recovered in Karachi
- 3:28 PM | July 30, 2019 Rs2.12bln recovered by NAB in fake accounts case
- 3:20 PM | July 30, 2019 ‘Forces For Change’ – Meghan Markle guest edits The Fashion Bible’s September issue
- 3:03 PM | July 30, 2019 Pakpatan Land case: Nawaz interrogated by Anti-Corruption Department
- 2:54 PM | July 30, 2019 ‘In a world full of hate, let’s choose to love’ - Mahira Khan pens down a deeply felt note!
- 2:52 PM | July 30, 2019 Cricketer Hasan Ali to marry Indian girl on August 20th
- 2:36 PM | July 30, 2019 SBP warns against sharing personal information on fake calls
- 2:29 PM | July 30, 2019 Capital One data breach: Hacker arrested after details of 106m people stolen
- 2:19 PM | July 30, 2019 At least 57 dead in Brazil prison riot
- 1:12 PM | July 30, 2019 Trump to reduce US troop numbers in Afghanistan in 2020 election run up - Pompeo
- 12:43 PM | July 30, 2019 President, PM express sorrow over loss of precious lives in Rawalpindi plane crash
- 12:24 PM | July 30, 2019 Videogate scandal: Nasir Janjua's bail extended by IHC till tomorrow
- 12:06 PM | July 30, 2019 Federal Cabinet to review 9-point agenda today
- 11:27 AM | July 30, 2019 Pakistan not guarantor but only facilitator in Afghan peace process: FM Qureshi
- 11:03 AM | July 30, 2019 Iran never won war, but never lost negotiation: Trump
- 10:21 AM | July 30, 2019 Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed sworn in as acting CJP
- 9:55 AM | July 30, 2019 Imam-ul-Haq apologises for involvement in online scandal with multiple women
- 9:19 AM | July 30, 2019 18 martyred as Pak Army plane crashes in Rawalpindi
- 10:18 PM | July 29, 2019 Islam and Pakistan's constitution guarantees minority rights: Siraj ul Haq