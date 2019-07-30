Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League former president Mian Azhar said on Monday the leadership of Pakistan Movement was honest and believed in merit.

Azhar, who is also former governor of Punjab, said these leaders promoted high values in politics and there was no charge of corruption against them. He said that no prediction is possible about the future of politics in Pakistan.

He was speaking at a seminar titled “Political History of Pakistan and Future Prospects” at Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam Forum at Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam. He said the leadership of Pakistan Movement, including the Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Nawab Salim Ullah Khan, Liaquat Ali Khan, Sardar Abdul Rub Nishtar and others were people of character and they led the Muslims of the subcontinent to create Pakistan. He said that creation of Pakistan was a big blow to imperialism and it led to success of freedom movements in many parts of the world.

According to him, a country where politics becomes mature ground realities start matching with books and statutes. Countries like Pakistan where politics is not mature yet, he said, a big mismatch exists on this count. Therefore, a student of politics would have to keep in mind the ground realities while analysing politics in Pakistan, he said.

He said that Punjabi politics took over West Pakistan after the partition. It was under control of landlords, followed by the industrialists. He said that 72 years of history of politics suggest that one needs resources to attain success in Pakistan. “Our politics is a combination of non-party elections, degradation of assemblies to the level of local bodies, Changa Manga politics, forward blocs, sale and purchase of members of parliament, absence of democracy in political parties and hero worship.

He said that politics of abuse started with the rule of Ayub Khan who initiated a malicious campaign against Fatima Jinnah. Bhutto continued this tradition of slandering and malicious politics, he added.