NAUSHAHRO FEROZE : The Excise Department foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of hashish to Karachi, impounded the truck and arrested the driver here on Monday.

According to details, the Excise Department team headed by Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Muhammad Ameen Malik and comprising ETIs Ali Gohar Solangi and Khalid Hussain Mangi on a tip-off regarding drugs smuggling started snap checking of vehicles at Kandiaro check post in Rasoolabad area of Naushahro Feroze.

During search of a 10-wheeler suspected truck, 60 kilogram hashish concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle was recovered. The Excise Department impounded the truck, arrested the driver Syed Saboor Ahmad, hailing from Quetta.

The hashish was being smuggled to Karachi. A case was registered against the nabbed truck driver and investigation was underway.