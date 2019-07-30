Share:

WAZIRABAD - Breach in Dhaunkal watercourse at eight to ten places wrecked havoc in the suburb of Wazirabad and left a number of roads, railway line, low-lying localities, paddy crop over hundreds of acres of land inundated.

A youth also drowned in rainwater in village Langianwali here. According to Rescue 1122 and irrigation officials, Dhaunkal Minor, which irrigates thousands of acres of land, developed breaches at eight to ten points due to 7 hours long heavy rain which put extra pressure in normal flow of water. The breaches inundated a vast area in and around Wazirabad including Daska Road, Dhaunkal Road, localities of Christian Colony, Jalalpura, Mohallah Nabi Bakhsh, Kot Hussain Khan, Nawan Pind, Mohallah Rasoolpur, village Siranwali, across GT Road village Lanian Wali, Bharoki, Rakh Bharoki and Chak Sanatta. Paddy crop cultivated over hundreds of acres of land submerged in the water.

On the other hand, a youth identified as 17-year-old Usman, son of Muhammad Riaz drowned in the fast flowing from Rajabah breach in village Langianwali. Rescue 1122 divers searched out dead body of the youth from water and handed over to the family.

Rescue 1122 teams also rescued a number of stranded people including women and children through boats in Daska Road locality. Hundreds of residents in inundated localities remained stranded in houses for many hours.

Meanwhile, officials of the Irrigation Department when contacted claimed that some cattle pens are situated near the bank of watercourse. Cattle used the Rajabah as path which weakened the safety banks of watercourse which could not bear pressure of the extra-rainwater and developed breaches causing heavy flow of water which effected the large area including residential area, villages and paddy fields.

The Dhaunkal Minor has been closed and its banks will be repaired once the weather turns suitable.