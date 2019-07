Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has participated in anti-dengue walk on Sanda Road. Ajmal Bhatti and Ali Aamir were also there along with so many locals. She distributed anti-dengue pamphlets to public. She told the media about the purpose of anti-dengue walk and called for joint efforts to fight of dengue like health issues. Special anti-dengue desks have been established in all government hospitals, she added.