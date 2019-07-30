Share:

LAHORE - A special court on Monday adjourned until August 9 the hearing of a narcotics case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and others.

Rana Sanaullah and other accused were produced before Special Judge Khalid Bashir on the expiry of their judicial remand in the case.

During the proceeding, the defence counsel submitted that his client was a cardiac patient so he needed medicines on regular basis. He then sought the court permission for his client could get medicines from his home.

On the request, the special judge asked the counsel to submit a written application for the purpose so that a reply from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the jail officials could also be sought and made part of the record.

Shehbaz inquires after PML-N leader on court premises

The counsel also sought the court’s permission for the medical examination of Rana Sanaullah from Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) or any other hospital of cardiology.

However, the court observed that the matter would be decided on merit. The court then asked Rana Sana whether his medical examination had taken place in jail.

Rana Sana replied in affirmative but expressed dissatisfaction over the jail hospital’s conditions.

He told the court that no investigations were conducted from him at the police station while the magisterial court had been told by the ANF officials that the investigations had been completed.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till August 9 while extending judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah and others. The court sought reply from jail superintendent over the request from the defence side for the medical examination of Rana Sanaullah till July 31. The judge also asked the ANF to submit all documents in accordance with Section 265 of the PPC.

On the court premises Pakistan Muslim Leauge (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif met Rana Sanaullah and inquired after his health.

He said on the occasion that the Sharif family and the PML-N was standing with Rana Sanullah, so the latter should not get worried about the current situation.

The PML-N president had to visit the court for the purpose as he could not be allowed to meet him in jail. On the occasion, strict security arrangements were made on the occasion and roads leading to judicial complex were closed temporarily.

On July 1, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore. ANF had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act.

In the interim challan filed in the Special Court for the Control of Narcotic Substances against Rana Sanaullah and others, the ANF alleged that it had recovered heroin and other drugs from his vehicle.

In its challan submitted before the court, the ANF claimed that Rana Sanaullah allegedly admitted in his statement recorded before the investigation officer that he was involved in drugs smuggling for years,

As per the ANF challan, Sanaullah admitted in his statement that he had been associated with drugs/narcotics smuggling since years.

It further says, “My expenditures swelled up soon after I entered into politics, but my income was not much. I developed links with drug smugglers after entering into politics, particularly after becoming Law Minister in the Punjab cabinet…I got drugs from Afghans in Faisalabad and then other drug dealers got these drugs from me at different points for smuggling abroad to different countries.”

In addition to Rana Sanaullah, Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam were nominated in the case.