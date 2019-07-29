Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority has recommended 9 new members to the interior ministry for their onward inclusion in Federal Commission while at the same time it also suggested excluding 5 existing members.

After the recommendations received from CDA, the interior ministry will place a summary before the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday for its formal approval.

The new members recommended by the civic body include Nayyar Ali Dada, Asma Khalil, Naveed Aslam and Salman Mansoor (architects), Aziz Aslam (chief engineer NESPAK), Khuram Fareed Bagatt (general secretary Institute of Town Planners), Nayyab Hussain (lawyer), Humaira Qasim Khan (environmentalist) and Ali Asghar Khan.

On the other hand, the names of 4 existing members Syed Ayum Qutub, Javed Ali Khan, Jahangir Khan Sherpao and Abdul Haleem Paracha have been recommended for removal from the commission in addition to another member Dr Ghulam Abbas Anjum who has expired.

According to a letter sent by Member Planning and Design CDA Dr Shahid Mehmood to the Secretary Interior, the aforementioned names have been recommended as an outcome of a meeting between the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed.

Ahmed had briefed the Prime Minister about advancements made by the Federal Commission towards revision of master plan of the capital after which the PM decided to extend the deadline given to the commission including some new members.

The commission, which was formed in December last year, was supposed to complete the task of first-ever revision of the master plan within six months by July 13 deadline; however, after the expiry of the deadline, the federal government decided to give another month to the commission.

Earlier, it was decided by the commission that a final preliminary report will be extended to the federal government with the recommendation to hire a consultant to conduct in-depth studies.

Meanwhile, it was learnt after talking to several members of the commission that the preliminary report would not be the final outcome towards the revision of the master plan for the next two decades but it would be considered only as an outline to be followed in this regard.

However, an understanding surfaced after a meeting between the Prime Minister and Chairman CDA that the same commission would give its final report on the revision of master plan within one month by evaluating existing reports and information available on record while consultants would only develop an execution and implementation plan and sub-plan for the development authority wherever required.

The Islamabad master plan was developed in 1960 by a Greek firm Doxiadis Associates, which was supposed to be revised after every 20 years, but successive governments did not make revision that resulted in poor planning.