Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar met President Arif Alvi today at the President House, Islamabad.

Losar briefed the President about the efforts that EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe are taking regarding the Kashmir issue at the European Parliament and at all other forums in Europe. He also briefed the President how his Federation is working tirelessly to further promote relations between Pakistan & EU. He further added that they are also working to promote Prime Minister Imran Khan vision to send remittances to Pakistan to strengthen the economy.

Losar added that EU Pak friendship Federation is highlighting Pakistani vision abroad and is projecting Pakistan in a powerful corridor for this Nobel cause. He said that EU based Pakistani & Kashmirs are working with the organisation in order to resolve ongoing issues.

Losar also appreciated PM Imran khan’s vision and was of the opinion that PM Imran's US trip has been highly successful.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also hailed the efforts of Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar and their federation.