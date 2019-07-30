Share:

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali , is all set to tie the knot with Shamia Arzoo, an Indian girl . She belongs to Mewat, a district in the state of Haryana.

Hasan is all set to get hitched on Tuesday, August 20. The wedding is all set to take place in Dubai at the Atlantis Palm Hotel. 10 of their family members will be leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, August 17.

Shamia has a strong educational background. She has a B. Tech (Aeronautical) degree from Manav Rachna University. Currently, Shamia is working as a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines.