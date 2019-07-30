Share:

KB Trainers holds training session

LAHORE (PR): KB Trainers (Knowledge Based Trainers) successfully arranged a training session/workshop for undergraduate & fresh graduates with the name of “The Interview Masterclass”. Expert trainers Fareed Qureshi & Ms Madiha Hanan used hands-on and interactive approach to teach major 28 skills required in the successful interview, break the common interview myths, personality development and much more. The event was sponsored by McDonalds, Shakarganj Food Pvt Ltd, Vital Tea, Kanwara Bechara and HUB Solutions Pakistan.

Free replacement of Takata front airbag inflators by Honda

LAHORE (PR) –Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has strongly encouraged its customers for immediate replacement of front airbag inflator at its authorized dealerships as a precautionary measure to ensure safety for its customers. The Takata front airbag inflator (in specified models) may have a probability of malfunctioning if deployed, which can result in a safety risk to vehicle occupants. Customers can visit nearest Honda authorized dealerships for free replacement/checkup of airbag inflators.

The affected car models are as follows:

• 2006-2012 Honda Civic Oriel (Reborn)

• 2008-2011 Honda CR-V

• 2004-2012 Honda Accord

The replacement of the affected airbag inflator under this campaign will be done free of charge and will require approximately an hour. Honda owners can also check whether their vehicles’ front airbag inflators are subject to the replacement of the affected parts at company website https://www.honda.com.pk/or contact Honda Customer care at 0300-8402509.

Vivo launches newest product

LAHORE (PR): Vivo has officially launched its newest product, the Vivo S1 for the Pakistan market. The first smartphone of the S-Series that carries the tagline “32MP AI Selfie, Capture Your Style” which resonates with Vivo’s young consumers who are energetic, stylish, and always keep up with the latest trends. Vivo S1 comes with a range of excellent features such as; In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Super AMOLED Halo FullView™ Display, 32MP AI Selfie Camera, AI Triple Rear Camera and a stylish design with a choice of Diamond Black and Skyline Blue colors. A special launch event was held in Lahore, where media from tech & fahion segment was invited to get the first hands-on experience of this new series. “Vivo as a consumer-based technology brand wants to meet the changing demands of Pakistani smartphone users. Vivo’s internal research shows a growing segmentation of young users who want a stylish smartphone bundled with features that suit their lifestyle. This is what we want to fulfill through the S-Series” said Eric Kong, the CEO for Vivo Pakistan.

Brite releases latest advertising campaign

LAHORE (PR): Brite, a product of Colgate Palmolive Pakistan Limited, has just released its latest advertising campaign with the key message, ‘Brite Sab Right Kardega!’ The TV commercial, featuring the popular TV actress Ushna Shah, has been released on multiple media platforms. With the message that Brite will make it right, this ad campaign is unlike anything the brand has done before. The concept instills the belief that a Brite consumer can be confident in their detergent’s ability to ‘make it right’!