ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the case against PTI’s Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh regarding the violation of election’s code of conduct during the by-elections in Ghotki NA-205 till September 2.

Headed by commission member from Punjab Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, the two members’ commission heard the case against Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Haleem Adil Sheikh’s lawyer Shahid Gondal during the hearings told the commission that his client did not violate the code of conduct of elections during the by-elections in Ghotki NA-205.He claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was involved in rigging in recently held by-elections and the commission did not take notice on their plea, he said

Punjab member in commission Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi during his remarks directed the Haleem Sheikh’s lawyer to submit an affidavit along with the reply.

Later on, talking to the media outside the ECP, Haleem Adil said that the commission summoned them and they appeared before the commission.

He told the media that Sindh government committed rigging in the recently held by-election in NA-205, Ghotki and a huge amount of 500 million was spent by PPP’s candidate during the election campaign, he revealed

Haleem Adil Sheikh said state machinery was used in the by-election by the ruling party leaders and PPP’s and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto used the Sindh government helicopter during the elections, he claimed

He further said that what happened in the Ghotki by-elections will soon be exposed.

Meanwhile addressing the media persons Haleem Adil’s lawyer Shahid Gondal said that the commission was supposed to take notice against the rigging in Ghotki NA-205 elections.

He further said that they had filed a petition against the CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah over his attempts to influence the elections, but the commission did not bother to send notice to CM-Sindh.

He added that the Sindh government was politically victimizing his client Haleem Adil Sheikh. Haleem Adil Sheikh was summoned by the ECP in the case related to violations of code of conduct during elections.