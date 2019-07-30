Share:

KARACHI - At least eight people died in the city in separate incidents of electrocution after rain continued unabated on Monday.

The rain spell once again brought miseries for the Karaciities, who witnessed deaths from electrocution, power outages, traffic jams, submerged roads and garbage heaps in parts of the city, despite tall claims of preparations from civic and other authorities.

In Boat Basin area, a person identified as Ismail was electrocuted while Saad, 18 and Mohammad Rasool, 18, were electrocuted in Paposh Nagar and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas.

Similarly, a person named Sharafat, 30, became victim of electrocution in Khayaban-e-Tanzeem.

The downpour that began early in the morning continued unabated in the city till filling of this report with an early on drizzle that later turned to downpour, inundating several parts of the metropolis.

The met department has predicted heavy rainfall in the city and the provincial and local governments had devised strategy to tackle with it. The authorities estimated around 60mm rainfall in the city on Monday and predicted the monsoon rains will continue in the city for another two days.

Al least eight people including minors died of electrocution in the city in incidents that were mainly caused by the improper infrastructure of the electric supply company in the city.

The KE has blamed broken wires used for kundas for the electrocution incidents and urged the public to stay away from broken wires, refrain from taking shelter under transformers or leaning against poles during rainy and windy weather and also avoid using illegal means (kundas) to abstract power.

Power outages

Power outages were witnessed in different parts of the city with some areas witnessing electricity shutdown for entire day. Key buildings including top courts in the city also witnessed shutdown, forcing the cases to be rescheduled.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also directed the Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh to talk to KE authorities as most of the areas were without electricity from early morning of Monday, for restoration of power supply. “If K-Electric was on board in rain emergency meetings, they why they could not make emergency plans,” he questioned in a statement from CM house.

The sole electric distribution company in Karachi, however, said in a statement that overall power supply situation remained stable in the city and system stability was ensured despite unprecedented and heavy rainfall on Monday.

It said that although many areas of the city experienced power outage, specially areas of Jail Chowrangi, Cifton, Defence, Gulshan, Nazimabad, Gizri, PNT Colony, Numaish, Punjab Chowrangi korangi , landhi and Garden, these were re-energised in a timely manner despite challenging ground conditions. KE teams remained engaged in restoring the remaining areas as soon as possible, it said adding that power supply to strategic installations including key hospitals were ensured throughout the day unabated.

Breakdown at

water supply stations

Meanwhile, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board claimed that water supply to the city was affected after its key pumping stations witnessed frequent power outages.

The KWSB authorities informed the chief minister that power outage at Pipri and Dhabeji has badly affected water supply to the city.

KE, however, denied power outages at the key water supply installations and said that it ensured uninterrupted supply to the pumping stations.

Submerged roads

A normal downpour of around 60mm was recorded by the met authorities in the city but was enough to submerge the major roads including Shahra-e-Faisal, Saddar, Nazmimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulisstan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Colony, Scheme 33 areas and other parts of the city.

Local bodies’ minister Saeed Ghani along with respective district chairmen visited parts of the city to ensure de watering of the city roads.

Ghani visited Kharadar, Lyari, Mosa Lane and other areas of the district South along with DC South Salahuddin and PPP office bearers and directed them to ensure dewatering of roads. He also visited sewerage pumping stations in the district to monitor working of pumping machines to clear of roads from rain water.

The minister also visited office of deputy commissioner West Zahid Hussain Memon where he was briefed over the situation in the district. He also visited a nullah in Metroville on a complaint and witnessed clearing of garbage from it.

Ghani during the visit said that he was on the city roads since the downpour began and was himself monitoring the situation and issuing directives for improvement.

The local bodies minister also visited Shahra-e-Faisal along with the District chairman East Moeed Anwar and ensured smooth supply of traffic and de watering of key artery of the city.

The minister also visited parts of district central along with Chairman Rehan Hashmi and monitored the efforts of municipal authorities.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has directed the all DCs and ACs to go out into the field and keep an eye on all choking points and mobilize KMC , DMC and Water Board staff during monsoon to clear the rain water and ensure proper cleanliness and garbage from the city.

This he said while visiting the rainy areas of the city and reviewed the overall city situation today besides personally know how the progress of the cleanliness, garbage lifting and clear the rain water from different areas.

Shallwani also directed the SSWM to mobiles and provide all assistance to their field officials to lift the garbage from respective affected areas and ensure cleanliness in the city during monsoon.

The commissioner visited Shaheen Complex, high court surroundings, Parking Plaza, Saddar area, MA Jinnah Road, Numaish,Green Line route and Surjani Town low lining areas and II Chundrigar Road and Soldier Bazar areas.

On the other hand, members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Jamaat-i-Islami and others also joined authorities on roads in clearing of traffic jams and ensuring dewatering of city roads.

The PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman also criticised the efforts of the provincial government and said that a small spell of rain had wreaked havoc in the city. “Where are those announcements to tackle the rain a day before,” he said adding that the provincial minister Saeed Ghani’s efforts were only directed at political stints rather than resolving issues on ground.

He said that the failure of the authorities had caused miseries for the masses and the provincial government should accept blame for its incompetence.

Traffic jams

Meanwhile, traffic jams were also witnessed in the city especially long queues of bumper to bumper vehicles on Shahra-e-Faisal, main artries leading to Saddar, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Shahra-e-Quaideen and others.

The chief minister also directed IG police to direct district police to help people in difficult situation. “People must feel secure and safe in presence of policemen,” he said and added the traffic particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad must help people for smooth flow of traffic.