TOBA TEK SINGH - A farmer was electrocuted in Chak 764/GB, Pirmahal here on Monday. Arrouti police said that deceased Arif attempted to switch on a tube well to irrigate his crops when his hand accidentally touched a live electric wire. As a result, he received severe electrical shocks and died instantly. On the other hand, a 12-year-old boy who had fallen and died while attempting to board a moving train.