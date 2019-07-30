Share:

ISLAMABAD - Brave-heart Fatima, despite being badly injured, won silver medal for Pakistan in the El-Hassan Taekwondo Championship G-1 as she lost in the final 20-27 against Egyptian played in Amman on late Sunday night.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja told The Nation that Fatima showed true fighting spirit. She got knee injury in the quarterfinals, but she went on to beat Jordanian player 21-16. In the final, she also fought courageously and opted to lose fighting, rather than conceding the final. Saad also won bronze medal as he lost in the semifinals and Ayesha also won bronze medal for Pakistan as she also lost in the semifinals, he said. Overall Pakistani athletes won two silver and six bronze medals in such high-profile event, he added.

“We could have won gold medals as well, but our main hopes Sanin Ashfaq could not play in two events. Haroon Khan was up against world champion Iranian in the semifinals. I request IPC Minister to provide training to Haroon in Iran or Korea, I can assure her that Haroon is our medal hope in the Olympics and other mega international events,” Wasim concluded.