The Federal Cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday will analyse a 9-point agenda under the chairmanship of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan .

Importantly, the cabinet will review establishment of the National Commission for Human Rights and the possible amendment in rules of business related to federal secretariat.

Besides, the matter of terminating entertainment and gift funds will be considered.

The federal cabinet will discuss issues pertaining to the establishment of a commission for the children’s rights, amending the rules of business act 1973 and a summary for appointment of MD PASCO.

Moreover, the appointment of the chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights and its members will be approved in the meeting today.